Saudi Arabia: NCB signs up with SWIFT gpi

The bank is the first in the country to join forces with over 100 banks globally.

SWIFT gpi is delivering a digital transformation of cross-border payments. The first phase focuses on business-to-business payments, helping corporates grow their international business and supplier relationships.

Corporates can receive an upgraded payments service from their banks while benefiting from features such as same day use of funds, transparency of fees, end-to-end payments tracking.

Meanwhile, SWIFT is already designing a second phase of gpi services that include the option to immediately stop and recall a payment, a service enabling the transfer of rich payment data, and an international payments assistant service to help corporates initiate error-free cross-border payment instructions.