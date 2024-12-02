Saudi Arabia: ecommerce rise to drive online payments adoption

According to data from Timetric, the value of ecommerce transactions jumped from USD 459.9 million (SAR 1.7 billion) in 2010 to USD 2.0 billion (SAR 7.5 billion) in 2014 and was estimated at USD 2.6 billion (SAR 9.8 billion) in 2015. The rapid expansion of the ecommerce sector will drive the adoption of online payments.

The same source mentions that the government’s initiatives to develop the ecommerce market will support the growth of electronic payments in the country. For instance, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry introduced the first draft of the eCommerce Law in February 2015 to increase the competitiveness in the ecommerce market as well as to enhance customers’ trust in online shopping.

Additionally, an increase in purchasing power in the wake of rising disposable income coupled with high mobile penetration, is anticipated to push the online purchasing behaviour of Saudi residents. Many banks such as Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, the National Commercial Bank and SABB have started to offer cards exclusively targeted at online shoppers. These cards are offered as supplementary cards to their primary cards and share the credit limit of the primary card. Moreover, they are embedded with Chip and PIN technology and 3D-Secure features to allow secure online transactions.

As more than half of the Saudi Arabian population is below the age of 30, the technologically advanced young Saudis readily adopt the digital channels. Furthermore, with banks launching Sharia-compliant credit cards, the rise in uptake of credit cards is likely to boost the online purchasing behaviour of young Saudis. This trend is anticipated to drive the growth of online transactions further as well as support the expansion of electronic payments in the country.