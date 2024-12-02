Saudi Arabia: ecommerce registers 43% growth in Q1 2014

According to a recent survey conducted by Visa, during the period under review, the kingdom experienced an estimated 43% overall ecommerce growth, as compared to Q1 2014.

The Q1 2014 growth was driven by increases in both domestic and cross-border ecommerce, which saw a 67% and 36% growth over the same period in 2013, respectively.

The total number of Visa cards in circulation in Saudi Arabia was 11,367,834 at the end of 2013, marking a 13% growth since 2012, with 10,037,658 cards being circulated in the kingdom.

The leading categories for spending were general department store and airline transactions, followed by travel agencies, financial services and fashion retail.