



Through this partnership, Satispay aims to further solidify its position in digital payments in Italy and equip merchants with the ability to optimise sales, both in-store and online. Currently having a community of over 5.3 million users in the region, Satispay focuses on enabling secure payments by scanning a QR code in physical and online stores.











The partnership with myPOS comes just a few months after Satispay secured EUR 60 million in a funding round, with the deal representing a pivotal step in the company’s development strategy. At that time, Satispay planned to leverage the capital to further drive its service expansion for its customers and partners. Also, the company aimed to utilise the funds to develop and launch additional services as part of its offering.





Serving Italian merchants’ payment needs

By integrating myPOS, Satispay is set to be able to deliver its services to an additional 50,000 merchants, expanding its network of 400,000 businesses. As of the announcement, more stores throughout Italy can accept payments with Satispay, providing customers with an optimised and safer shopping experience. They can benefit from a minimised waiting time at checkout, additional options, and a user-centric checkout experience, regardless of whether they are in-store or online. Additionally, myPOS merchants can benefit from Satispay’s Deferred Payment service, enabling customers to pay at a later time, in turn delivering scaled flexibility and convenience.

Furthermore, by teaming up with myPOS, Satispay intends to advance its commitment to optimising payments for users and merchants across Italy. With this move, more businesses across the region can provide their customers with their preferred payment options, augmenting their shopping experience while also scaling business growth.