SAS, ThreatMetrix to help weed out identity theft

SAS and ThreatMetrix can help financial institutions develop their fraud prevention ability from transaction-centric to identity-centric.

ThreatMetrix analyzes more than 110 million transactions per day across more than 6,000 customers around the world. By tracking and identifying associations between tokenized, crowdsourced data points across its global network, ThreatMetrix derives insight into the true digital identity of users. SAS will supplement that data to inform the automated, predictive models that help determine the likelihood of fraud and accelerate accurate decision-making.

ThreatMetrix, a LexisNexis Risk Solutions company, is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction.