SAP Vehicles Network launches; partners Samsung Pay and others

Samsung Pay is leveraging SAP Vehicles Network based on SAP HANA Cloud Platform. SAP Vehicles Network offers member companies and partners the opportunity to create new mobility services and apps for consumer use. It also promises an improvement in the way drivers can benefit from mobile and geo-location services.

SAP Vehicles Network also allows app providers and automotive companies to gain access to mobile payment-enabled parking garages and gas stations in select markets. Thus companies can use mobile wallets and third-party apps for an integrated in-vehicle experience.

After completing projects with companies like Volkswagen AG, Shell, VeriFone, Toyota Info Technology Center U.S.A., BMW AG and others, SAP partnered with Samsung Pay, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), ZipLine and P97 Networks to deliver a mobile pay-at-the-pump option.

SAP also teamed up with parking aggregators, including, ParkWhiz, Parking Panda and others to help drivers find parking quickly in the area of their choice. Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS), a connected car technology company is another network member offering connected car services for usage-based insurance and road charging with SAP Vehicle Network.