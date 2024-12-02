SAP uses blockchain in its agricultural supply chains

The decision has stemmed from its Farm to Consumer initiative, which includes additional collaborations with companies such as Johnsonville, Naturipe Farms and Maple Leaf. Thus, blockchain technology allows companies that use SAP to trace the origins of food products, enter requests and offerings, and authenticate and execute transactions.

The company also revealed that it has teamed up with Swiss supply chain start up modum.io to further its supply chain ventures. SAP plans to provide further details on the companies joint work on pilot projects in June 2018.

These undertakings are not SAPs only blockchain ventures. The company previously launched another blockchain initiative in order to explore distributed business processes that utilize peer-to-peer networks.