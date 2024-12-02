PayMate, known as DuNoMo in Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, made its infrastructure available through SAP Taulia’s platform, allowing suppliers to receive virtual card payments directly into their bank accounts without manual intervention.











Improving business payments

Leveraging PayMate’s payment technology, SAP Taulia’s users can access a wider suite of payment options, including bank transfers and digital card payments. This aims to support both cross-border transactions and local payments, allowing businesses to use their existing credit lines to improve working capital, supplier payments, and financial efficiency.

Through this partnership, SAP Taulia aims to offer its customers modern ways to manage supplier payments. The company’s mission is to help businesses grow by unlocking liquidity hidden in supply chains. By joining forces with PayMate, SAP strengthens its ability to offer more flexible and efficient payment solutions, expanding its offerings across new markets and geographies.

Employing PayMate’s features through SAP Taulia’s ecosystem expands the payment options available, enabling its customers to upgrade cash flow and navigate complex economic cycles with confidence and greater efficiency. PayMate aims to offer its payment capabilities to SAP Taulia’s client base, supporting businesses in the APAC and EMEA regions with better control, visibility, and efficiency in their operations. The partnership aligns with the company’s mission to simplify and improve global business payments and operations while remaining committed to its clients’ needs and demands, as well as being compliant with the laws of the industry, both locally and globally.

The two companies will offer companies greater access to scalable payment solutions, meeting the growing global demand for flexible and easy transactions. This will enable businesses to strengthen supplier relationships, simplify payment processes, improve security, and minimise manual reconciliation.