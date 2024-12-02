SAP targets Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft for supply chain management

Running back-office functions like finance and supply-chain management, SAPs aim is to bundle other customer relationship management (CRM) services like ecommerce, data analysis and sales customisation to win market share from rivals.

With its new focus, SAP, which is valued at USD 149 billion, is throwing down the gauntlet to Salesforce, a CRM specialist focused on cloud-based offering, as well as to Oracle and Microsoft. PAC Germany analysts have declared, though, that SAP is late to the game and will have to work hard to make its new product - the C/4HANA suite - a joined-up experience for its customers.

According to Reuters, the focus on CRM exposes SAP to the fastest growing segment of the USD 200 billion enterprise software market - it also enables the company to offer an end-to-end proposition that draws on its strengths in areas like finance, logistics and human resources.