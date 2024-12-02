SAP focuses on flyleaping UK SMEs online

The new front-office solution is designed to help meet the dynamic needs of small businesses and can provide everything a small business requires to run its customer interactions in the digital economy, as realwire.com reports. The native mobile solution was built from the ground up specifically for small companies. It incorporates digital tools that manage ecommerce, marketing, customer engagement, inventory management and business analytics, from any mobile device or computer. SAP Anywhere is available to UK customers as of today.

Small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) can use SAP Anywhere to help them capitalise on retail store sales, build an entire website or online store, create marketing campaigns, sell the product, manage the inventory and analyse whether the business is performing successfully. They can do all of this from a mobile phone or tablet with business analytics at their fingertips.

SAP Anywhere combines all of these features into a single cloud-based application, delivering a solution to small businesses. It eliminates the task of managing technology infrastructure and multiple applications to engage and transact with customers. SAP Anywhere incorporates a dedicated customer success team to provide integration and implementation assistance every step of the way.

SMEs make up 80% of the customer base of SAP. The company has been able to bring together experts that understand exactly what SMEs need to achieve their goals. SAP Anywhere aims to take complexity out of running a business, while offering support to exploit the opportunities of the digital economy and ultimately sell more products and services.

SAP has partnered with technology innovators in the SME space such as Google Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) to offer a single solution directly integrated into its partners’ platforms. This means users of SAP Anywhere can have one system through which they can use a leading payment system like PayPal and Google’s productivity and collaboration tools.