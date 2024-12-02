SAP Ariba ends PrimeRevenue supply chain finance agreement

The deal, announced in April 2016, saw SAP Ariba integrate PrimeRevenue’s supply chain finance solution into its own procure-to-pay solution, giving PrimeRevenue access to a huge potential customer base. All references to the partnership have now been removed from the SAP Ariba website, but the company insists that payments and financing is one of the key priorities within SAP Ariba.

SAP will continue to offer financing services through other partners, including the two card companies with which it recently announced agreements.

SAP Ariba combines cloud-based applications with the an Internet-based trading community to help companies discover and collaborate with a global network of partners. Using the Ariba Network, businesses of all sizes can connect to their trading partners to buy, sell and manage their cash.