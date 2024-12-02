Santander UK to release Mastercard debit cards

Customers will receive the new cards at the beginning of 2019, as part of a four-year reissuing program and an eight-year agreement with Mastercard.

Currently, more than 9 million UK debit cards in circulation are linked to Santander accounts. Santander will continue to release Mastercard credit cards across their range of portfolios, including All in One, Zero and World Elite propositions.

