Santander UK launches money management app with Kalixa Payments, Monitise

KiTTi was developed by Santander in partnership with end-to-end payment technology services provider Kalixa Payments Group and global mobile technology business Monitise. The app allows up to 100 friends to create collective pots of money, monitor and manage transactions, and pay using the KiTTi prepaid contactless MasterCard. Customers of any UK bank can download the app, set up a KiTTi, invite their friends and start sharing money. KiTTi is accessed through a smartphone app, available on both iOS and Android and users do not need to be an existing Santander customer. The service is available to anyone over 18 with a UK debit card and works in the following way:

Download the app from either the Apple or Android app stores

One person registers as an owner to set up a KiTTi and is sent a KiTTi prepaid contactless MasterCard

Each KiTTi can be given a name, target value and payment milestone(s)

The owner invites friends to join the KiTTi via the app (text message is sent to their smartphone)

The owner and friends pay into KiTTi by entering their debit card details, which they need to do only once, through the app’s secure payment process

A fee of 35p is applied whenever a payment is made into the KiTTi

Using the KiTTi prepaid card, money can be taken out or used to pay for anything the group wants – in the UK and overseas

Multiple KiTTis are managed through one app and one KiTTi card, making it easier to manage than cash – KiTTI owner and friends see money going in and coming out

Kalixa’s integrated platform handles all KiTTi payment functionality including the mobile wallet (funds transfers and management, gateway and acquiring services, transaction processing and card tokenization), the prepaid contactless card (account provisioning, card issuance and transaction processing) and operational services (customer services including contact centre, as well as risk and anti-money laundering systems).