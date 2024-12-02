Santander to leverage Nuance biometrics technology for voice ID

Santander has selected Nuance Communication to leverage company’s fraud prevention voice biometrics technology for its Voice ID system.

Nuance Communications provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide, including voicemail transcription and other services to mobile operators; and speech recognition solutions and predictive text technologies for handset devices.

Santander deployed the Nuance technology in its UK contact center to authenticate customer calls. Customers enroll in the Voice ID system by repeating a short phrase several times to create a unique voiceprint. When a customer calls in the future, they will be asked to say that phrase again, so the technology can compare their verification voiceprint with the one that was created during enrollment.