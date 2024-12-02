Santander to help UK-based SMEs trade in China

Starting with late June 2018, the bank is to take 15 UK-based small to medium sized enterprises that produce mother and baby products to Shanghai to network and do business.

The delegation will attend the Children Baby Maternity Expo, which is taking place on 25th to 27th July 2018, as well as meet with local retail groups such as Kidswant and local banks. The SMEs will also visit a laboratory that provides certification inspection and quarantine for food and drinks, equipment, and clothing services in China.

The bank has so far completed 25 trade missions this year, putting it on track to beat its total of 43 in 2017. Santander UK officials announced that a number of SMEs want to expand into export markets but face difficulties doing so.