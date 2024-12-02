Santander launches JCB merchant acquiring operations in Spain

Following this new alliance, Santander will facilitate JCB acceptance at Santander-acquired merchants throughout Spain. JCBs 130 million card members now have the option of choosing goods and services from Santanders merchant network in Spain, including hotels, restaurants, and luxury retailers.

Moreover, Santanders merchant partners will be able to capture card sales from JCBs predominantly Asian card member base, while Santanders facilitation of JCB card acceptance is expected to increase JCBs brand coverage in Spain, providing augmented services to JCB card members globally.

With more than 160 years of history, Santander is a retail bank operating in ten main markets. JCB is a global payment brand and a credit card issuer and acquirer that launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981.