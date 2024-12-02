Santander kicks off an in-store mobile payment solution

According to the source, the service will be available for bank customers with NFC-enabled smartphones via the Santander Wallet app.

Banco Santander customers simply need to download the app from Google Play and select the card they wish to use for each purchase. They can also choose a default card if they wish. As with contactless card payments, a PIN code isn’t required for purchases under EUR 20.

What`s more, Banco Santander mentioned - quoted by the source - that the NFC-based system is as secure as paying with a card and that all transmitted data is fully encrypted. An iOS version of the app is expected to become available as soon as Apple Pay launches in Spain.