Santander InnoVentures to invest USD 100 mln in fintech startups

Santander InnoVentures’ fund is stage-agnostic and invests both capital and resources in companies across the world. The fund’s portfolio includes mobile payment company iZettle, blockchain intelligence company Elliptic and digital wealth management technology provider SigFig.

Mariano Belinky, managing partner of Santander InnoVentures, said the extra USD 100 mln will enable the fund to explore new themes around artificial intelligence, machine learning, cognitive computing, digital banking and others.