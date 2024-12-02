Santander develops tech to keep B2B clients from going to startups

The portal is meant to be of service both to suppliers, customers and employees. It follows Santander Treasury Link, another business payment product.

Supply chains are becoming increasingly costly and prone to friction, providing what Santander sees as an opening for a cost-reduction play, whether it be to headcount or processing time. In the UK, for example, the average business loses more than USD 120,000 per year because of supply chain friction, according to the Tungsten Network, which says that’s about 6,500 work hours spent tracking down order numbers, processing invoices and answering supplier queries.

In addition, Airwallex, for example, uses partnerships with local companies and an API that embeds in business’ payment systems to process transactions and determines the best payment option based on cost and speed. FIS PayPal and Worldpay have also invested in technology or partnered with other software providers to streamline business transactions. And fleet card and health care technology provider Wex has partnered with both Visa and Mastercard to support virtual cards for digital B2B transactions.