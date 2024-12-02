Santander bookkeeping app Asto adds invoice financing for SMEs

The new offering, which potentially opens up micro-financing to a much broader business market, comes after Santander Group’s acquiring of Albert, an invoicing and expenses app for freelancers and micro-businesses. Albert’s functionality has now been integrated into Asto.

Invoices can be issued within the mobile app (or uploaded to it). Next to each invoice is a finance button. Clicking on it initiates the micro loan, with clear signposting on how much you’ll need to pay back and when. The time frame is based on the payment terms of your issued invoice with a bit of extra leeway if needed.