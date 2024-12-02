Santander Bank to support Apple Pay with MasterCard credit and debit cards in the US

The bank will allow any MasterCard branded credit or debit card distributed by Santander to be added to Apples mobile wallet.

After being added in Apple Pay, Santander MasterCard holders can use the service on a compatible iPhone to pay at participating retailers, purchase items within apps, or shop on the web.

Santander said that Apple Pay includes an update to the companys mobile app that added in a mobile check deposit feature as well as Touch ID log-in support. Additionally, the company mentioned that more updates will continue to roll out throughout 2017.

Santander Banks 2.1 million customers are principally located in the northeast US, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Santander has already introduced Apple Pay support to its customers in Spain and the UK.

The bank has set up a new Apple Pay webpage on its site to guide users through the steps needed to add a credit or debit card into the Wallet app on iPhone and iPad. As with all other Apple Pay-supported banks, the service is available on iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, Apple Watch, the late 2016 MacBook Pro, and iPad mini 3 or later within apps and Safari. Macs introduced in 2012 and later can also be used, but checkout will have to be confirmed through an Apple Pay-enabled iPhone or Apple Watch.