Santander available on Fitbit Pay for UK users

The partnership opens-up contactless payment from the wrist on Fitbit smartwatches to all personal and business Santander debit and credit card users, Mastercard and Visa (excluding ATM only cash cards, Visa Top-up Debit Card and Business Visa Electron).

Users can now pay on the go directly from their wrist with Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches, leaving their smartphones or wallets at home.

Moreover, coffee-lovers can add their Starbucks Card to Fitbit Ionic, or Fitbit Versa, to pay at participating Starbucks stores. They just need to add the 16-digit Starbucks Card number into the app to buy coffee.

The wearables company has also collaborated with British Airways to bring the British Airways app to Fitbit OS 2.0, allowing customers to get flight information, status and their boarding pass on the wrist.