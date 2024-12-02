Sandpiper enters Asian market via GoGorilla acquisition

GoGorilla will be rebranded to Sandpiper Digital Payments Asia. As a result of this move, Sandpiper Digital Payments enters the Asian market, in a bid to make payments hassle-free for venues, visitors, event organizers and event attendees. GoGorilla has activated over 300,000 RFID wristbands and handled over 8.2 million units of cashless currency during events in 3 countries.

Sandpiper currently provides cashless solutions to 25 stadiums across Europe. The new Sandpiper Asia team is now able to expand their platform and service offerings with full support into venues and long-term installations such as theme parks and stadiums. In addition, the platform will include Sandpipers e-wallet, currently used in over 12,000 locations across the Netherlands, enabling users to carry their funds outside of the event and into F&B/Retail locations.

Sandpiper Digital Payments is a global platform provider of closed-loop digital payments, proximity marketing and loyalty on mobile. GoGorilla provides RFID and NFC based technology solutions such as secured registrations, cashless payment transactions, ticket fulfilment and social media activations for concerts, branded events, conferences/ seminars, product launches, road shows, private parties, theme parks.