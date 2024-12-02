San Juan Mercantile Exchange partners up for digital assets solution launch

The partnerships are aimed at supporting the initial launch of SJMX’s integrated digital assets exchange and banking solution.

SJMX has picked CQG, an electronic trading interface provider; Elysium Technology Group, a supplier of middle and back-office software; and Mercury Digital Assets, a market participant and dark pool provider.

These partnerships will support institutional investors and professional traders seeking to transact in the digital asset space.

According to SJMX, institutions wishing to trade digital assets today face difficulty accessing deep pools of liquidity and managing their trading and capital in real-time.

CQG will enable SJMX customers to connect to more than 45 tradable, global exchanges and more than 75 market data sources, and will provide access to CQG’s full suite of trading tools in a traditional trading environment.

Elysium’s banking software solution allows SJMX and SJMBT to provide real-time limit management and real-time settlement of exchange trading activity.

Mercury Digital Assets’ technology enables the SJMX Dark Pool solution as an alternative for institutional traders who seek to execute large transactions.