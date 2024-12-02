Samsungs new smartphone to run a cryptocurrency wallet app

Samsung news outlet SamMobile first reported the info, and it appears that the leaked images show the rumoured Samsung Blockchain Keystore cryptocurrency wallet app running on the new Galaxy S10.

So far the wallet plans to support Ethereum, currently the worlds second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Bitcoin and Ripples XRP, but a previous report from SamMobile in 2018 claims the wallet will also support Bitcoin, Ethereum-derived ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin cash.

The inclusion of a cryptocurrency wallet on a flagship smartphone like the Galaxy S10 could mean millions of people are introduced to Bitcoin and rival cryptocurrencies. In the second quarter of 2018, Samsung sold some 72.2 million phones, according to IDC, a tech industry data company.

Samsung is scheduled to unveil its new Galaxy S10 smartphone range during its Galaxy Unpacked announcement on February 20, 2019, with handsets due to go on sale on March 8.