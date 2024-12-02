Samsung.com, Klarna team up to offer extra payment options to customers

The partnership introduces new payment methods for Samsung.com customers, where shoppers will be able to check-out with 3 new payment options:

Buy now, pay in 30 days;

Buy now, pay in 3 monthly payments;

Spread the cost up to 4 years.

Moreover, Klarna will continue to support Samsung.com’s flagship upgrade programme. Customers who apply for the programme successfully can now pay for the new Galaxy S10 in 24 monthly instalments through Klarna’s Spread the Cost offering and receive invitations to upgrade to the new Galaxy device each year.