Samsung Wallet to be discontinued as of June 30, 2015

According to the source, Samsung has sent out an email notification that lets users know that the service will no longer be available as of June 30.

Back in February 2015, Samsung acquired mobile payments company LoopPay, and unveiled that Samsung Pay will be integrated into the Galaxy S6, so this move is not a huge surprise, the source notes.

In the email sent to users, Samsung outlined some additional information to help clear up questions, such as the fact that coupons clipped with in the Samsung Wallet will no longer be available after the termination date; users will still have access to any tickets or reservations by visiting Samsung’s partner apps after the termination of Samsung Wallet; users personal information will be handled in accordance with the company’s privacy policy.