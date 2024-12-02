Samsung to roll out Samsung Pay in Europe

Spain will be first market, with UK following soon after according to techweekeurope.co.uk. The European launch follows Samsung Pay’s initial release in South Korea, the US and China. The service is supported by the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and Gear S2 smartwatch.

In April 2016 Samsung revealed that it had partnered with a number of POS terminals manufacturers to ensure Samsung Pay transactions run quickly and smoothly. In the UK, Samsung has signed up a number of big names to partner with the launch, most notably Transport for London (TfL), which has been instrumental in getting both mobile and contactless payments into the public eye in the UK techweekeurope.co.uk continues.