Samsung to roll out Samsung Pay in Brazil

Currently, a group of users is taking part in the Samsung Pay trials. The tests also involve local banking and insurance institutions like Banco do Brasil, Brasil Pré Pago, Caixa, Porto Seguro, and Santander, according to zdnet.com.

Samsung devices are equipped with the NFC (near-field communication) and MST (magnetic secure transmission, a technology that emits a magnetic signal to emulate the magnetic strip on a traditional payment card) technologies and will be able to run the payment app, such as the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S7, and Galaxy S7 edge.

However, the company has disclosed that its top of the range models Galaxy 6 and Galaxy S6 edge will not be compatible with the service because both devices are NFC-ready but do not offer the MST features, the site continues.