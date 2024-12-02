Samsung to introduce crypto and blockchain features in budget Galaxy phones

The South Korea-based electronics company has mentioned that it will make its digital wallet app available to lower-cost models and develop crypto features. Currently, the Samsung Blockchain Wallet is only integrated into its Galaxy S10. Moreover, Samsung revealed as well its plans to team up with telecom companies in the areas of blockchain-based identification and local currency.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Blockchain Wallet integrated into the Galaxy S10 is compatible only with Ether (ETH) and Ethereum-based ERC20 tokens. It can support four decentralised apps (dapps), such as crypto gaming platform Enjin, beauty content sharing daap Cosmee, crypto collectibles platform CryptoKitties, and merchant payments service CoinDuck. However, only Germany, Korea, and the US were able to access the crypto features of the S10. However, for the budget Galaxy series, representatives of the company suggest they will expand the service target countries after Korea, the US, and Canada.