Samsung to include new crypto apps in its Blockchain Keystore

Samsung’s online dapp store, Blockchain Keystore, was launched in March 2019 and has grown from an initial four applications to a total of seventeen. The four original dapps included a password wallet, a game, a social media app, and a billing app while new dapps include an assortment of products from social media app Anpan to entertainment app The Hunters, according to CoinDesk.

So far, Samsung is one of the first large companies to develop crypto-centric products with the release of the Galaxy S10 in 2019. The company has already made a blockchain wallet and released it.

In July 2019, LG trademarked “ThinQ Wallet,” a product that market insiders believe is the foundation for a crypto wallet and ecosystem. The trademark states the ThinQ Wallet will offer transaction, settlement, and e-money services. So far, Samsung’s wallet system only allows for storage of Ethereum based ERC-20 tokens and protocols.