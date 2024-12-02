Samsung seeks UK trademark for cryptocurrency wallet

The news came out according to a filing with the UK Intellectual Property Office. In the “Classes and terms” section of the application, Samsung cites such developments as computer software for use as a cryptocurrency wallet; computer software for cryptocurrency transfer and payment using blockchain technology; computer application software for smartphones, namely, software to allow users to transfer cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology and pay via third party’s application software.

Earlier in December 2018, Cointelegraph reported that major smartphone manufacturer HTC integrated decentralised browser Brave on the HTC Exodus 1 phone, the first native blockchain phone with support for multiple blockchains, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) networks.

In October 2018, Samsung’s production wing, Samsung Foundry, launched a new production process of its 7-nanometer (nm) Low Power Plus (7LPP) process node, which could reduce its energy consumption by up to 50%. The chip could purportedly have positive implications for crypto miners usings Samsung’s hardware, as energy costs prove to be a critical factor in the industry’s profitability.