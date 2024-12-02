Samsung SDS launches blockchain-based platform dubbed Nexfinance

The platform will offer services such as digital identity, finance concierge, artificial intelligence (AI) virtual assistant, and automatic insurance payment.

Samsung SDS said the platform will help financial institutions and companies with their digital transformation securely.

Nexfinances digital identity service is blockchain-based and will help protect customer information, while finance concierge uses AI and big data analytics to help clients manage their assets. Nexfinance is also an open platform that will allow clients to apply third-party solutions.