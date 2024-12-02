Samsung Rewards could boost Samsung Pay adoption

Samsung Pay users enrolled in the rewards program will earn points for every Samsung Pay transaction and eventually will have the opportunity to redeem their stash for retailer gift cards, prepaid Samsung Rewards Visa gift cards, Samsung products and more.

Samsung Rewards will partner with retailers and small businesses and give users seasonal opportunities to earn additional points — anyone who joins Samsung Rewards in November or December, for example, will receive double points on purchases made in those months.

Also, users can then redeem their points for Samsung products, vouchers for Samsung.com, Samsung Rewards Visa Prepaid Card value, and gifts cards to some of the countrys retailers. They can also be eligible for additional prize giveaways — called Instant Wins — that include things like trips to Napa Valley and Las Vegas.

What`s more, Samsung Rewards will feature user tiers. For instance, a user who completes five Samsung Pay transactions in one month will achieve silver status and earn twice the points for transactions using Samsung Pay. Twenty monthly transactions gets the user to gold status, which awards triple points; 30 monthly Samsung Pay transactions puts a user in the Platinum tier earning quadruple points.