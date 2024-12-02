Samsung puts focus on contactless payments with new platform

Samsung has partnered with Smartlink and Ingenico on the platform, according to a press release.

The platform features what Samsung calls a unique digital cash top up concept that enables users to add funds to an account associated with the contactless device. Money top up can be done in app (Android and iOS), PC and point-of-sale terminals, according to the announcement.

The platform can also combine digital cash payments with loyalty points, vouchers, travel cards, ticketing and more, enabling users to pool a variety of contactless services in a few devices of their choice.