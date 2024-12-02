Samsung plans a Bitcoin app to import cryptocurrencies

The Bitcoin app could come with a cold wallet to save cryptocurrencies, and would let users view all their account information and transaction history, as well as transfer cryptocurrencies. Also, in order to secure its operations, the app is reported to use PIN and fingerprint.

Samsungs solution will have two major parts: one part will be the cold wallet, which is meant to let users save their Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, public and private keys, and to sign private keys for cryptocurrency transactions. The second part will be available as a crypto wallet, aimed to enable transfers and to monitor the account information and transaction history.

The Samsung app is reported to support imports from existing wallets and third-party services, including Metamask and TrustWallet. Moreover, it is designed to initially support cryptocurrencies and tokens, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum-based token ERC20, and Bitcoin Cash. As a security measure, accounts created using the Samsung Bitcoin app will be stored on the blockchain network with complete anonymity.