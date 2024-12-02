Samsung Pays first year reaches 100 million transactions

Company representatives say that the market has processed more than 2 trillion won (USD1.78bn) in transactions with more than 25% of the transactions made online across South Korea. Moreover, almost 11 million cards related to value-added services, including membership, ATM and transit cards have been registered.

Samsung Pay users can add membership cards, gift cards and redeem coupons, and there are more than 4 million registered membership cards in the US and South Korea. Also, the service continues to add banking and merchant partners across the world, with more than 440 bank issuers currently supported by the service, the company adds.

Samsung Pay was launched in South Korea in August 2015 and in the US in September 2015. In December 2015 rolled out in China in partnership with China UnionPay. Its debut in Europe was made in June 2016 in Spain. Then followed Singapore and Australia. In July 2016 the service launched in Puerto Rico and Brazil. By the end of 2016, Samsung Pay is expected to go live in Canada and the UK.