Samsung, PayPal to consolidate mobile and online payments

The service will be available in the US first and will be expanded to other countries in the near future.

Moreover, Samsung Pay will be accepted as a payment method in apps and online through Braintree, a US-based online payment provider, acquired by PayPal in 2013.

After its launch in August 2015, the payments platform is now available in 18 markets: the US, China, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Sweden, the UAE, Switzerland, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the UK and Korea.