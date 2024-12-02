Samsung Pay will support online purchases soon

In addition to buying goods online, users in the US will also be able to use Samsung Pay for in-app purchases, and find money-off discounts for local stores from November, as Samsung makes its payment service more of a fully featured online wallet.

Online payments were already possible through Samsung Pay, but only in the companys native South Korea, where they counted for 25 percent of the 2 trillion won in payments processed by the service. In expanding the new feature to other countries from early 2017, Samsung Pay users be able to make online payments from their phones, tablets, or computers, and use express checkouts that automatically fill in payment data based on information saved in Samsung Pay wallets.

Additionally, Masterpass is a digital payment system already supported by hundreds of thousands of online retailers in 33 countries.

In-app payments and discounts will arrive sooner than online payments — in the US at least — in November this year. Wine app Hello Vino and restaurant booking service Velocity are among the first apps to enable Samsung Pay in-app purchases, letting users buy wine or book tables through the service.