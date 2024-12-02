Samsung Pay to roll out mobile payments via Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch

The new update allows users to download watch faces from the watch itself, monitor sleep quality, and use the Contacts function as either an app or a widget.

According to liliputing.com, the software is still in beta, but it is available for anyone running the latest software for the Gear S2 smartwatch as well as the latest version of the Samsung Gear app for smartphone.

Samsung Pay can be set up via a smartphone; once that is done users can long-press the back button on the watch to initiate Samsung Pay when they want to make a payment at a store or other location with support for NFC payments.

At launch the feature only works with the version of the smartwatch that pairs with a smartphone for an internet connection. The Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G isn’t supported yet, the site continues.