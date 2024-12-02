Samsung Pay to roll out in India in the first half of 2017

While earlier reports had pegged the expected launch of Samsung’s mobile wallet by the mid-2017, Samsung has provided even more hints of a roll-out, through its recent partnership with American Express in India.

More than that, Mashable India reports that Samsung is exploring similar opportunities with giants such as Visa and MasterCard as well. The company began testing the service in India in December itself, due to a looming threat from prevalent payment platforms such as Apple Pay and Android Pay.

Samsung’s mobile wallet is expected to launch in India in the first half of 2017.