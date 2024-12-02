Samsung Pay to offer contactless biometric payments to PFS cardholders

These payments will be done using NFC with security facilitated by fingerprint authentication, PIN, or iris biometrics. As such, users launch Samsung Pay by swiping up from the bottom of the screens on their mobile devices, then authenticate their identity, and tap the device on a payment terminal to make a payment. The security of the digital wallet allows customers to perform contactless transactions over GBP 30, with vendor support.

Moreover, the solution can be used almost anywhere in the UK where Mastercard and contactless payments are accepted. As Samsung Pay uses tokens instead of a cardholder’s account number, personal information is never revealed during the payment process. Also, representatives of Samsung argue that a unique dynamic cryptogram is generated for each transaction, thus ensuring the same credentials can never be used more than once.