Samsung Pay to land on CIBCs mobile payment platform in Canada

According to MobileSyrup, a screenshot taken within the Samsung Pay app suggests that the app is ready to start accepting Canadian credit cards. Furthermore, Samsung Pay is currently exclusive to select CIBC credit cards, which corroborates an earlier report from Android Central that said the mobile payments platform would launch in Canada with limited support for Visa cards issued by CIBC only.

The mobile payment service’s launch in Canada has been delayed based on that report. Samsung Pay was supposed to start rolling out the first week of November 2016, according to the document.

When MobileSyrup reached out to Samsung for comment shortly after that report came out, a spokesperson for the company had this to say: “Earlier this year, Samsung Canada confirmed Samsung Pay will be available in Canada in 2016. We remain committed to this plan and will share more details shortly.”