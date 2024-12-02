Samsung Pay to expand voice control

Bixby is programmed to answer a number of financial queries such as checking exchange rates or performing basic banking functions including person-to-person money transfer and account balance queries. It can be accessed using cards from the participating banks, registered with Samsung Pay.

The voice controlled virtual assistant is available for now in South Korea on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices, but the company plans to expand the availability of Bixby into its other major markets, some of them already using Samsung Pay.