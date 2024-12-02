Samsung Pay to bring out its services in Taiwan

The likes of Union Bank of Taiwan, E.Sun Bank, Taishin International Bank, Citibank, Standard Chartered, Cathay United Bank and Taipei Fubon Bank are onboard. More banks are due to be announced in the near future.

Samsung smartphones are enjoying a 22% market share in 2016, while Apple came in second with 20%, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) research report.

Recently, Samsung announced it will also expand its mobile payments offering to Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Switzerland, meaning it will be available in 17 countries.