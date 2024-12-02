Samsung Pay teams up with Citibank in Singapore

Holders of Citibank credit cards will soon be able to make mobile payments with their Samsung mobile phones when Samsung launches mobile payment service in Singapore this year.

Other than Citibank, consumers with Visa or MasterCard debit or credit cards issued by DBS, POSB, OCBC and Standard Chartered will be able to use Samsung Pay.

More than that, customers can make payments simply by swiping their mobile phones and scanning their fingerprint or keying in a personal identification number (PIN).

Samsung Pay will be available to users of the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 4G+, S6 edge+ 4G+, S7 4G+ and S7 edge 4G+. It will be compatible with most existing and new payment terminals.