Samsung Pay supports loyalty cards in the US

Launched initially in South Korea, the service allowed the user to withdraw cash from an ATM, no debit card needed, added support for transit systems and online payments, letting the user pay for a subway ride on the go and shop in apps without leaving the screen. Loyalty and membership card support is the first to be launched in the US.

Users can upload and store merchant membership and loyalty cards in Samsung Pay, including from their gym, drug store, grocery store or any of their favourite retailers betanews.com reports. Samsung Pay’s new membership feature can also be used to store other cards such as insurance and personal identification cards for safe keeping. To use membership or loyalty cards, users launch the Samsung Pay app, select the appropriate card, hold their Samsung Galaxy smartphone screen up to the merchant’s scanner, and let the card’s barcode be scanned at the register.