Samsung Pay, State Bank of India team up for mobile payments

This will allow SBI debit card holders to make payments using Samsung smartphones at Point of Sale (PoS) card machines at merchant outlets.

Samsung Pay uses Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology, enabling consumers to make offline payments using Samsung smartphones without the need for a physical Card.

Samsung Pay is available on a number of Samsung phones including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A5 (2016 and 2017), Galaxy A7 (2016 and 2017) and the Galaxy A9 Pro. Samsung have also added Samsung Pay functionality on the Galaxy A9 Pro.