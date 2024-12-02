Samsung Pay partners Ziosk for seamless payment at restaurants

Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung Pay is offering guests at participating Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Friendlys and Uno Pizzeria & Grill the option to simply swipe up on their mobile device to launch Samsung Pay, authorize the transaction with their fingerprint or PIN, and then hover the device over the Ziosk card reader to pay.

Both companies reassure users that actual card numbers are not stored on the users device, Ziosk tablets nor on Samsung servers. Also, transaction and payment information are kept private and secure with the use of tokenization, a method of protecting payment card information by substituting the cards number with a unique alphanumeric identifier, which is generated using proprietary algorithms.

Samsung Pay works on a range of terminals, including most magnetic stripe, EMV and NFC terminals. Samsung Pay is also fully compatible with existing Ziosk tablets, enabling restaurants a convenient and simple method for accepting mobile payments.

Samsung Pay is supported by over 300 major and regional banks, and credit unions in the US, and continues to expand its partnership ecosystem.

According to Ziosk, their tablets are currently in 3,000 restaurants across all 50 states. By the years end, Ziosk aims to have fully deployed its newest contracts, totalling 170,000 new Ziosk tablets interacting with more than 50 million guests per month.