Samsung Pay, on its way to Singapore

The payment service will kick off in the country with support from American Express, MasterCard and Visa and banks including DBS Bank Singapore, POSB Bank Singapore, OCBC Bank and Standard Chartered.

According to Samsung, 71% of the users of their smartphones have indicated interest in using Samsung Pay once it becomes available. More than that, Samsung is currently expanding its network of partnerships and is providing training for cashiers at partnering retailers and merchants in preparation for the roll out of the app in Singapore.

Ahead of the launch in Q2 2016, Samsung is preparing to engage customers in a beta usage trial to test the service.

The devices that will support the service are Samsung Galaxy Note 5 4G+, Galaxy S6 Edge+ 4G+, Galaxy S7 4G+ and S7 Edge 4G+.

In addition, the service will be available in supermarkets and convenience stores, departmental stores, healthcare and beauty outlets, food and beverage outlets, fashion and lifestyle outlets and electronics and furnishing stores.

Samsung Pay was launched in Korea in August 2015 and in the US in September 2015. Its launch in China in partnership with China UnionPay was announced in December.

Samsung Pay’s rival Apple Pay announced its launch in Singapore earlier this week with support from American Express and support from Visa “coming soon”.